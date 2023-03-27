Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Expands By 158.6%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 158.6% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Viomi Technology Price Performance

Viomi Technology stock remained flat at $0.96 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viomi Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 38.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 36.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

