Short Interest in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Expands By 449.0%

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,500 shares, a growth of 449.0% from the February 28th total of 48,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVOS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 36,327 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VVOS shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. 62,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,628. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.96.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

