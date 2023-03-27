Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Decreases By 71.5%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGDGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the February 28th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 276,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,847. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $5.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGD. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $129,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 36,813 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 367,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

