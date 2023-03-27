Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Decreases By 71.5%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the February 28th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 276,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,847. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $5.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGD. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $129,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 36,813 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 367,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

