Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Decreases By 71.5%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the February 28th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 276,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,847. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $5.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.