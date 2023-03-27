Short Interest in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Drops By 75.2%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the February 28th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WBND traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,973. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBND. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 539.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 354,598 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,223 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.