Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Declines By 62.6%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ZOZO Stock Performance

Shares of SRTTY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,218. ZOZO has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

Get ZOZO alerts:

About ZOZO

(Get Rating)

Read More

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.