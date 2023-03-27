Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in CSX by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,923,633. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

