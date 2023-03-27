SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the February 28th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 999,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SinglePoint Price Performance
OTCMKTS SING remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,500. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. SinglePoint has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.23.
About SinglePoint
