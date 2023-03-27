SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the February 28th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 999,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint Price Performance

OTCMKTS SING remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,500. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. SinglePoint has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint, Inc is a renewable and sustainable solutions company focused on solar power and indoor air purification. It is committed to building the largest vertically integrated network for the marketing and installation of solar panels to the residential and commercial markets. The company’s subsidiary, BOX Pure Air, is engaged in the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) sector addressing the need for air purification in schools and offices.

