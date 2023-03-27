SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of SLG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.49. 928,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,392. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.52. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

