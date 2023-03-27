Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Slam Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAM remained flat at $10.30 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,095. Slam has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

Get Slam alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Slam by 295.8% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Slam by 17.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 574,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 83,975 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Slam by 17.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,676,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 244,521 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Slam in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Slam by 22.9% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 466,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 87,051 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.