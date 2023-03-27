Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Down 81.3% in March

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the February 28th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance
Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock remained flat at $35.91 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $45.70.
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile
