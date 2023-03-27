Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Short Interest Update

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of SLAC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,089. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,103,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 34,566 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,287,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 286,057 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 1,041.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 931,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 849,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 696,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 507,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 437,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.
About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (SLAC)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.