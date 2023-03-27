Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Societal CDMO Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Societal CDMO stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Societal CDMO has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in Societal CDMO in the fourth quarter worth about $2,389,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Societal CDMO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,772,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Societal CDMO by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 8,846,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after buying an additional 3,236,363 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Societal CDMO by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,645,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 1,576,857 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Societal CDMO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO, Inc is a bi-coastal CDMO with capabilities spanning pre-investigational new drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a range of therapeutic dosage forms with a focus on small molecules. With expertise in solving complex problems, the company provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill and finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services to the pharmaceutical market.

