SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Up 167.1% in March

SoftBank Group Stock Down 0.2 %

SFTBY traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 278,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SoftBank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

