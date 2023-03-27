Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sohu.com from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com Stock Down 2.6 %

Sohu.com stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.54 million, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Institutional Trading of Sohu.com

Sohu.com Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 120.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 132,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 72,188 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 164,521 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth $973,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 117,363.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 409.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.