Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet cut Sohu.com from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Sohu.com Stock Down 2.6 %
Sohu.com stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.54 million, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $20.02.
Institutional Trading of Sohu.com
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.