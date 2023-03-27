Solana Reaches Market Cap of $7.61 Billion (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Solana has a market cap of $7.61 billion and approximately $360.56 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.82 or 0.00073104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Solana has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009793 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 539,312,705 coins and its circulating supply is 384,029,059 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. The official website for Solana is solana.com.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.