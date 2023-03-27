Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) PT Raised to $9.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DTC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of DTC stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $649.16 million, a P/E ratio of -96.57, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

In related news, Director David Powers bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $100,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 648,675 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Solo Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,104,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 299,855 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Solo Brands by 1,018.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 281,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 256,559 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Solo Brands by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after acquiring an additional 167,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Solo Brands by 166.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 149,227 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

