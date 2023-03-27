Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.23. 1,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.