Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Short Interest Up 170.4% in March

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 170.4% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBK traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,478. Southern States Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Southern States Bancshares by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Southern States Bancshares by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.12% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

