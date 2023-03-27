Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Invests $569,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $58.45. 2,070,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,200. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

