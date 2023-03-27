Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 14,357.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 264.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,141. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.06.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

