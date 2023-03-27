Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Purchases 1,567 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 598,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.