Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Purchases New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 877,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,636. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.74%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

