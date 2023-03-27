SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,923 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $31,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 346.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,818,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,959 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,183,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after buying an additional 497,132 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,658,000. Wealth CMT boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 1,103,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,540,000 after buying an additional 109,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 897,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,044,000 after buying an additional 420,095 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $24.95. 235,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,727. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

