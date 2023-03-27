SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,803,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,145% from the previous session’s volume of 546,294 shares.The stock last traded at $22.41 and had previously closed at $22.36.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $884.80 million, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,262,000. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,291,000. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.