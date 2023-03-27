SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTM. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 627.7% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 272,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 234,631 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,870 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,608 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 225,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 482,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPTM traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $48.81. 304,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,409. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.