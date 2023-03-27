SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 462,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,507. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

