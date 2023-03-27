SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,972 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 86,127 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
SPYV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.26. 546,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
