SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (STW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.685 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.