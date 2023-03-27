Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 166.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,138. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.33. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

