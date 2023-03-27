Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.98 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,586 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 12.3% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,858,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,864 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,285,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,764,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,978,000 after purchasing an additional 121,580 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.41. 416,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,868. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

