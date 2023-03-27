Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Sells 31,025 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,025 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after acquiring an additional 922,070 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,277,000 after acquiring an additional 416,758 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,358 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,056,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,982,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,564. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $61.22.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

