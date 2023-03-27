Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,056 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EUSB. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EUSB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,688. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $46.49.

About iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.