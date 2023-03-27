ssv.network (SSV) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $389.00 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $389.00 million and approximately $54.14 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for about $35.12 or 0.00129884 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ssv.network Token Profile

ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

