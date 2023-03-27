ssv.network (SSV) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $416.59 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $416.59 million and approximately $40.19 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for $37.61 or 0.00135654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ssv.network has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ssv.network Profile

ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

