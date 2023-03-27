St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,290 ($15.84) to GBX 1,360 ($16.70) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($14.16) to GBX 1,200 ($14.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,365 ($16.76) to GBX 1,500 ($18.42) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,469 ($18.04) to GBX 1,430 ($17.56) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,382.50.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

STJPF opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

About St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

