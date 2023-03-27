Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Jack L. Howard Sells 11,903 Shares

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $272,578.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,996.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Steel Partners Price Performance
NYSE:SPLP remained flat at $43.00 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $47.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Stories
