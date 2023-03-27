STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 86.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE:STEP traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.22. 227,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,663. The stock has a market capitalization of C$230.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.10. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$2.63 and a 12 month high of C$6.85.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

