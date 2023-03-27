Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,315 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,050,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 55.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,990,000 after purchasing an additional 461,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 40.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after purchasing an additional 438,645 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in East West Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,635,000 after purchasing an additional 383,311 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.80. The stock had a trading volume of 548,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,850. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

