Stephens Inc. AR Has $733,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,085. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $440.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

