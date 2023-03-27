Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.03. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

