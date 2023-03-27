Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. 157,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,480. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.