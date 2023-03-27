Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,252 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,017,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,905. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

