Stephens Inc. AR Sells 262 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,069. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

