Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,881 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Micron Technology by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after acquiring an additional 105,788 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.81. 7,643,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,035,826. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

