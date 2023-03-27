Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,252 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.06% of Kornit Digital worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,273,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,250 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,105,000 after acquiring an additional 971,439 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,617,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,072,000 after buying an additional 527,536 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,819,000 after buying an additional 417,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after buying an additional 311,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Citigroup cut their price target on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.90. 78,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,434. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $89.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

