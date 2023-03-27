Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target to $16.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nyxoah Trading Up 0.6 %

NYXH opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nyxoah

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter worth about $8,177,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in Nyxoah by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Nyxoah by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.