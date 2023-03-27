Stifel Nicolaus Trims Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Target Price to $1.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.67.

Affimed stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Affimed has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

