Stifel Nicolaus Trims Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Target Price to $16.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.06.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

VOR opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $227.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

(Get Rating)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

Featured Stories

