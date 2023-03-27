Stifel Nicolaus Trims Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Target Price to $16.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.06.
VOR opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $227.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.69.
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
