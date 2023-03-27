Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ambev Put Options (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEVGet Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,861 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 131% compared to the average volume of 2,535 put options.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.67. 7,241,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,369,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Ambev has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABEV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

