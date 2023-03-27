Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ambev Put Options (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,861 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 131% compared to the average volume of 2,535 put options.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.67. 7,241,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,369,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Ambev has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABEV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Ambev Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

