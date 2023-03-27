Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ambev Put Options (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,861 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 131% compared to the average volume of 2,535 put options.
Ambev Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ABEV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.67. 7,241,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,369,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Ambev has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on ABEV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Institutional Trading of Ambev
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambev (ABEV)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.