Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 10,745 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 127% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,741 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in UWM by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UWM by 22.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in UWM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UWM by 15.7% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UWMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.91.

UWM Stock Performance

UWM Announces Dividend

Shares of UWMC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,472. UWM has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is 97.56%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

